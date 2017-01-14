Raleigh County man arrested for church, animal clinic break-in

CRAB ORCHARD (WVVA) A Raleigh County man is placed under arrest for two crimes after a missing guitar is found at the scene of a break-in on Friday.



According to a release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. Cpl. R.L. Talley II was dispatched to an alarm at the Crab Orchard Animal Clinic, where he discovered a man (later identified as Lonnie Gene Woodrum) dressed in camouflage and wearing a ski mask near the building. Detectives said Woodrum fled the scene on foot.



Cpl. Talley pursued and eventually caught Woodrum. After Woodrum was captured, detectives said Cpl. Talley found a guitar in the same area where he initially found Woodrum.



Deputies said the recovered guitar had a name and phone number attached, and it was later discovered the guitar came from Bible Wesleyan Church. Sgt. W.R. Killen responded to the church and located the entry point and also the theft of money from the church offering plates.



Woodrum is charged with Attempt to Commit a Felony (breaking and entering), fleeing on foot, Breaking and Entering and Larceny. He is presently being held in Southern Regional Jail.