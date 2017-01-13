High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/13 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/13

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 1/13

Boys

Bluefield 61 Graham 57

Richlands 78 Virginia 62

Princeton 59 Greenbrier East 54

Bland Co 49 Galax 32

James Monroe 60 Liberty Raleigh 30

Fayetteville 76 Richwood 66

Parkersburg 85 Beckley 71

Shady Spring 59 Wyoming East 37

Westside 116 Man 57

Girls

Wyoming East 70 Huntington St Joes 67 OT

Fayetteville 67 Midland Trail 37

Princeton 65 Mt Mission 27

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.