Annual "Tracking and Woods Lore" workshop held at Twin Falls Resort State Park

Twins falls resort state park is hosting the annual "Tracking and Woods Lore" workshop where outdoors lovers get a closer look at some of nature's hidden treasures.

And in the unforgiving Appalachian Mountains, once home to Native Americans and European settlers, harkens back to a time before the promise of the basic needs for survival.

"It was a steep hilly place to try to eek out an existence, however there was an abundance of game, and people who understood the game and the behavior of the animals could of course find enough food and enough meat for themselves before agriculture came into the region,” said tracking leader and instructor Doug Wood.

Those attending the workshop got a chance to hear and experience what life was like for 18th century Eastern Woodland Indians and pioneering settlers and how the two groups shared with each other their own distinct cultures.

"The Indians had a lifetime of of knowing what plants to use, how to track animals and use animals to their best benefit and the Europeans came with nifty trade goods like iron implements that would help make life easier,” said tracking leader and instructor Dianne Anestis.

Students learned how to track animals as well as how to identify and use plants for dietary and medicinal purposes.

Instructors hope the workshop gives outdoor enthusiasts a new look at what "Wild, Wonderful, West Virginia" has to offer.

“People are going to come away from this with some new discoveries, and perhaps a new appreciation for the outdoor world and nature," Wood said.

If you have an inclination for the outdoors, the Twin Falls Resort State Park in Wyoming Co. is the place to be this weekend.

"We're really secluded, in the middle of nowhere,” said naturalist and resort events coordinator Cody Cochran. “It's real quiet and peaceful, deer everywhere, turkeys."

Outdoors lovers are about to step back into the 18th century, when Native Americans and European settlers called the Appalachian Mountains home.

“The focus of this workshop is to go over the uses for edible plants, and a lot of focus is on the 18th century Woodland Indians and the settlers of that time, and how they worked together and survived in such a hard time," Cochran said.

From learning which plants are safe to eat, and how to track wild animals, the weekend-long workshop will teach people how to survive in the wild; all while enjoying the amenities and comfort of one of Wyoming County's hidden gems.

"This is a great place, we're always having events and activities, why not take a vacation to your state park?" Cochran asked.

The workshop begins Saturday morning at 8:30 and goes until Sunday evening.

If you're interested in attending the workshop, the resort has lodging and non-lodging options available.

Visit the park's website www.twinfallsresort.com for more information or give them a call at (304) 294-4000.