The Greenbrier setting up for Inaugural Ball

The inauguration may take place in Charleston, but the fun begins at The Greenbrier on Monday night.

Close to 3,000 people are expected to celebrate with Governor-elect Jim Justice. There will be 4 or 5 bands throughout The Greenbrier playing different types of music and a national act that is still a surprise at the end of the night. But of course the party doesn't start till Jim Justice walks in.

"We're excited to celebrate this moment with him and we're also excited to bring in a lot of people to celebrate with him that maybe haven't seen The Greenbrier before. Some of them have and we're happy to have them back. It's always good to spread The Greenbrier word and for people to experience what we have to offer and this is just another opportunity to do that," said Cam Huffman, Director of Sports Public Relations at The Greenbrier.

The Greenbrier is known for their culinary so great food is expected on Monday night.