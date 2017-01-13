Greenbrier County humane society partners with business for adop - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Greenbrier County humane society partners with business for adoption event

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Greenbrier County Humane Society is teaming up with Greenbrier Chevrolet for a special event, "A New Leash on Life" and it's happening on Friday, January 20th, from 11 AM until 2 PM. 

Greenbrier Chevrolet is fully sponsoring all the adoptions that happen at the event. With the support of local businesses, the humane society is able to help all their cats and dogs get adopted.

"Because of the support we've gotten, we have not had to euthanize on space in almost three years. That is a wonderful statistic that we are so proud of and we were able to do it because of the opportunities such as Greenbrier Chevrolet is giving us," said Mereda Doss, Greenbrier County Humane Society Managing Director.

If all the cats and dogs at Greenbrier Chevrolet are adopted on January 20th, hey will go back to the shelter and take others down so they can all get adopted.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.