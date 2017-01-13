Greenbrier County humane society partners with business for adoption event

The Greenbrier County Humane Society is teaming up with Greenbrier Chevrolet for a special event, "A New Leash on Life" and it's happening on Friday, January 20th, from 11 AM until 2 PM.

Greenbrier Chevrolet is fully sponsoring all the adoptions that happen at the event. With the support of local businesses, the humane society is able to help all their cats and dogs get adopted.

"Because of the support we've gotten, we have not had to euthanize on space in almost three years. That is a wonderful statistic that we are so proud of and we were able to do it because of the opportunities such as Greenbrier Chevrolet is giving us," said Mereda Doss, Greenbrier County Humane Society Managing Director.

If all the cats and dogs at Greenbrier Chevrolet are adopted on January 20th, hey will go back to the shelter and take others down so they can all get adopted.