Lewisburg earns another accolade

The city of Lewisburg has earned another accolade to add to their belt.

They have been named the number 15 "Under-the-Radar Southern Towns for Girlfriend Getaways" according to Country Living. Country Living highlighted the many different aspects of Lewisburg, including their shopping stores, arts, and local restaurants as deciding factors.

"It means in the tourism business that we maybe are doing our job like we should. It also means our tourism partners, restaurants, lodging, attractions that they're all doing their job too. It's a nice pat on the back that, 'hey, job well done' and it's great for media because it keeps us at the top of the mind," said Kristi Godby, Greenbrier County CVB Media Relations Manager.

