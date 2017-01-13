'West Virginia's moment to shine'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Preparations were well underway for Gov.-elect Jim Justice's inauguration on Friday.



The governor-elect will be sworn-in Monday on the South Plaza of the West Virginia Capitol.

From the last minute changes to the governor's address, the Gov.elect's Press Secretary, Grant Herring, said Friday the finishing touches will continue through the weekend.



"It's teamwork. It's coordinating the right agencies. It's just making sure people have access to see this historic event in history."



The swearing-in will include a 19-gun salute, the governor's address, musical performances, and the posting of color by military and law enforcement. Herring said multiple state officials will also be sworn-in during the ceremony.



"He's the 36th governor of the state. Jim Justice is a businessman and he's not going to be your typical politician," adds Herring.



The ceremony, which is open to the public, starts at 1p.m. on the South Plaza. But get there early, advises organizers, space is expected to fill up quick.



"He's brought a lot of hope to the people of West Virginia and I think this is going to be a celebration of the state and the people of West Virginia who are looking for hope in the next four years," said Herring.



Parking will be available in the Capitol parking garage and the parking lot by the University of Charleston Stadium with shuttle service to the Capitol's campus.

For more on the inauguration and ball, visit https://www.inaugurationwv.com/