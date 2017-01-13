Bluefield Union Mission preparing power outage kits

Despite the warmer temperatures, winter isn't over just yet.

The Bluefield Union Mission is doing its best to prepare residents for a winter power outage. Mission director Craig Hammond says, on average, a power outage lasts about 72 hours. He says many times senior citizens and low-income families have a hard time preparing for and handling an outage.

So now the mission has started handing out power outage kits with useful supplies like water, gloves, and canned food.

"We found in all the years past that if people are prepared, especially seniors, when these things happen, then the emergency service workers like our police, rescue squad and fire department can focus on the real emergencies during a storm. It makes their job a lot easier," says Hammond.

The mission's kits are designed more for senior citizens, but Hammond says the mission is willing to help anyone in need to prepare.

The outage kits are supplied by area churches and organizations like the Quota Club of south Bluefield.