Longtime Tazewell laundromat under new ownership

A staple in the Tazewell area community is officially under new ownership.

Friday, Murray's Laundromat on Main Street in Tazewell held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the reopening.

Murray's Laundromat has served the Tazewell area community for over 50 years. New owners Chad and Stacy Murray are the cousins of longtime owner Jack Murray. They say they are excited to preserve a piece of town history.

"When we saw it close down, we really wanted to get it back and bring it back to the community so we talked to Jack and we made that happen back in December and we reopened about a week ago," says Chad Murray.

"We love the area and we love the people, and Chad and I have been blessed with a lot of opportunities in life, so it's important for us to give back. That's why we're doing it," says Stacy Murray.

The laundromat is offering wash and fold, ironing, dry cleaning drop off and coin operated laundry services.