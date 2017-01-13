Gayle Manchin named Secretary of Education and the Arts

West Virginia Governor-elect Jim Justice picks Gayle Manchin to lead the Department of Education and Arts.

Justice made the announcement on Friday.

According to the official news release, Manchin previously worked at the Office of Secretary of Education and the Arts "where she put in place the WV Partnerships to Assure Student Success (WV PASS)." She served on the West Virginia Board of Education from 2007 to 2015.

“Gayle Manchin has a real passion for our state and making sure our kids get a fair shot at success,” said Governor-elect Jim Justice. “I know she will help shine a spotlight on West Virginia’s rich history and culture in her new role. She will help my administration share the beauty and spirit of West Virginia with the world, and work to improve the lives of our people.”

Manchin, a Raleigh County native, earned a bachelor's degree in language arts and education and holds a master's degree in Reading from WVU. She holds an additional master's degree in educational technology leadership from Salem International University. Manchin has taught classes at Fairmont State University and Marion County public schools.

“I am honored to serve the people of West Virginia in this new role and help Governor-elect Justice move our state forward,” said Gayle Manchin.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement on Gayle Manchin's appointment:

I am incredibly proud that my wife Gayle has been appointed as West Virginia Secretary of Education & the Arts. Nobody is more proud of our West Virginia heritage than Gayle Manchin. In this role, she will encourage all West Virginians to embrace the rich culture and educational and artistic history our state has. Gayle has dedicated her entire life to public service and education in West Virginia and I know that she will bring that same passion and commitment to her new role.

