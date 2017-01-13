Princeton Rays to return in 2017

Princeton, WV

WVVA-TV

The Princeton Rays left the 2016 baseball season on a bit of uncertainty. It was unclear whether or not the Tampa organization would renew its contract with the city or if they would move to another town, but this week southern West Virginia got a bit of a break as they found out there will be not one but two teams to watch this summer once again.

Tampa has renewed its contract with the Princeton Baseball Association for one year bringing Appalachian League ball back to Hunnicutt Field. There were a lot of issues at play when it came to getting the club back which has made the playoffs in the last two seasons. There was a commitment to a better playing surface and a willingness to attract more fans to a ballpark that ranked last in attendance in 2016. Unlike its brothers in Bluefield, it is unclear whether or not there is a commitment from the Rays to play baseball past 2017.

The staff that will be helping out the club coming up in June. The manager will be Danny Sheaffer who will return for his 5th season at the helm. He will be joined by Jose Gonzalez who will return as the pitching coach for his 4th season with the rookie league club. Wuarnner Rincones will serve as the hitting coach for the 2nd straight season. Sean Smedley will be the video coordinator and Kris Russell will be the trainer.