Freezing rain possible Friday night and Saturday

Posted:
By Travis Roberts, Chief Meteorologist
(WVVA) Patchy freezing rain will develop late Friday night and on Saturday across eastern portions of the WVVA viewing area.  

The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory from 4am Saturday through 4pm Saturday for Monroe and Greenbrier counties and from 11pm Friday through 4pm Saturday for Pocahontas County.

Ice accumulation up to one-tenth or less is possible late tonight through Saturday afternoon, with one-tenth to two-tenths of ice possible in Pocahontas County.  Ice on trees and power lines may result in isolated to scattered power outages and untreated roads may become icy.

A Freezing Rain Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and slow down while driving.

