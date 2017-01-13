Freezing rain possible Friday night and Saturday

(WVVA) Patchy freezing rain will develop late Friday night and on Saturday across eastern portions of the WVVA viewing area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory from 4am Saturday through 4pm Saturday for Monroe and Greenbrier counties and from 11pm Friday through 4pm Saturday for Pocahontas County.

Ice accumulation up to one-tenth or less is possible late tonight through Saturday afternoon, with one-tenth to two-tenths of ice possible in Pocahontas County. Ice on trees and power lines may result in isolated to scattered power outages and untreated roads may become icy.

A Freezing Rain Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and slow down while driving.