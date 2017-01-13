Knife-wielding man robs Bluefield store

Police in Bluefield, Virginia say a man armed with a knife robbed a convenience store on Virginia Avenue.

The armed robbery occurred around 7:50 a.m. Thursday at the Pop Shop.

According to witnesses an individual entered the store brandished a knife and demanded money from the store clerk. The subject was described as a white male of average height whose face was partially covered by what was described as a scarf, he was wearing a brown jacket, and blue jeans. After the clerk surrendered an undisclosed amount of money the subject left on foot traveling east.--Chief M. Shane Gunter, Bluefield, VA Police

Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case. if you have any information about the robbery, call Detective Shrader at 276-326-2621.

