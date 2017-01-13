Help choose the newest addition to Bluefield's "Holiday of Lights"

City officials in Bluefield are seeking the public's help in choosing a new display to be added to its annual "Holiday of Lights" extravaganza.

View the choices in the slideshow above; a cannonball arch, bears decorating a tree, or a bear balancing on a ball. To vote for your favorite, just click on any photo or click here.

"The public's opinion on a new display is a wonderful way to continue improving the Holiday of Lights," said Director Michael Gibson. "The event is a regional attraction and tradition. We aim to make continual improvements each year through events and displays to bring folks to Mercer County."

Last year the public voted for the "Peeking Snowman."