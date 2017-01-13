Raleigh County teachers, staff to be laid off after $1 million+ cut in state aid

A small congregation of worshipers met Sunday morning before sunrise inside the old coal camp church located at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine to to celebrate Easter, the old-fashioned way.More >>
A small congregation of worshipers met Sunday morning before sunrise inside the old coal camp church located at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine to to celebrate Easter, the old-fashioned way.More >>
According to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the department is investigating an apparent homicide in the Oak Hill area.More >>
According to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the department is investigating an apparent homicide in the Oak Hill area.More >>
According to the Sports Information Director with Bluefield College a vehicle carrying some of the school's softball team was reportedly involved in a head-on collision in Russell County, Virginia.More >>
According to the Sports Information Director with Bluefield College a vehicle carrying some of the school's softball team was reportedly involved in a head-on collision in Russell County, Virginia.More >>
As Easter approaches Princeton Primary students, parents and the community at large spent Saturday morning running for the Lord.More >>
As Easter approaches Princeton Primary students, parents and the community at large spent Saturday morning running for the Lord.More >>
The city of Hinton is replacing it's OLD waterslide with TWO NEWS ONES.More >>
The city of Hinton is replacing it's OLD waterslide with TWO NEWS ONES.More >>
In President Trump's proposal, an unspecified amount of funding would be cut from Amtrak's budget, as part of his 13% reduction in transportation spending.More >>
In President Trump's proposal, an unspecified amount of funding would be cut from Amtrak's budget, as part of his 13% reduction in transportation spending.More >>
The Mercer County JROTC held their 32nd annual Military Ball Friday evening at the Brushfork Armory.More >>
The Mercer County JROTC held their 32nd annual Military Ball Friday evening at the Brushfork Armory.More >>
Authorities are still investigating the accident that killed four Thursday.More >>
Authorities are still investigating the accident that killed four Thursday.More >>