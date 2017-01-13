Raleigh County teachers, staff to be laid off after $1 million+ cut in state aid

Tough decisions are ahead for Raleigh County schools after a more than million dollar loss in state aid.



The reduction in W.Va. Dept. of Education funding comes after a population loss of almost 200 students in 2017.



In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Superintendent David Price said the majority of those cuts will be made in personnel as it makes up nearly 80 percent of the budget.



In the coming weeks, he said the Raleigh County Board of Education (BOE) will be looking across the board to make those cuts as they work to address the shortfall.

"The school system is not immune to the problems of the economy right now. We have had a loss in enrollment and that is what the state aid is based on. We had a loss of 200 students this year."

Superintendent Prices went on to say employees will be notified between now and mid-February of the layoffs, but cautioned that the BOE does have the power to bring some of those positions back if others elect to resign or retire early.

The BOE also approved Tuesday a measure that would offer early retirement incentives to employees who leave before March 1, 2017.



"It's one of the toughest things we have to do as a staff when we look at all this because we do know that it affects people and individuals. It breaks your heart to have to do this but at the same time it's necessary."



To soften the blow, Superintendent Price said the BOE has also already taken the proactive step of not-rehiring 20 positions after employees have left.

---------------------------------

BECKLEY (WVVA) Raleigh County schools are bracing for a big financial hit in January.

Due to a loss of population, the county is expected to lose 1.1 million dollars in West Virginia aid in 2017.



According to the West Virginia Dept. of Education, the funding is based on student enrollment and, in the last year, Raleigh County has lost 179 students.



WVVA News reached out to several Raleigh County Board members on Wednesday to learn more about how the county will meet the shortfall in the coming year. A couple members said there would be meetings in the coming weeks to decide where those cuts will be made.



Kanawha County Schools recently had to lay off 72 positions after the loss of 731 students.



In an interview with WVVA News on Thursday, Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said Raleigh County had significant population losses in 2017 as a result of a coal decline, especially in the Crab Orchard area.



"We've had a lot of families leave the county. You normally have four percent uncollected taxes on each year's property. This year, that was about 12-15 percent."



New numbers from the West Virginia Dept. of Education also show losses in the surrounding counties. Wyoming County lost 100 students and Fayette County lost 174.



To see how your county stacks up, visit https://zoomwv.k12.wv.us/Dashboard/portalHome.jsp