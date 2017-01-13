1 dead in ATV crash in McDowell County

One man is killed in an ATV crash in McDowell County.

Dispatchers tell WVVA the call came in at 1:21 a.m. Friday. The crash occurred off Crumpler Mountain Road.

The identity of the victim is not known. The crash scene was cleared by 4:00 a.m.

Members of the Northfork Fire Dept., Widene's Ambulance Service, and West Virginia State Police responded to the call.

More stories on WVVA.com