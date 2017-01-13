Children's Home Society looking for more mentors

January is National Mentoring Month and the Children's Home Society of West Virginia is using this time to mark a milestone.

The local "We Can" mentoring program is now active in both Mercer and McDowell counties, and this year marks its 30th anniversary. Coordinators are hoping more community members will sign up to be a mentor and help change a child's life.

Mentors spend a couple hours a week with a child between the ages of 4 and 18...doing everything from helping with homework to shopping or going out to eat.

"We just want someone who will give love, support, and guidance to these kids who so need it," says Rebecca Brown.

"There's a great need..a lot of the children don't have parental figures or positive role models," says Jenna Miller.

Mentors must be at least 18 and able to pass a background check.

To learn more about the mentoring program, you can contact the Children's Home Society office at 304-431-2424.