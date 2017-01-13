One person dead after Fayette County fire

BOOMER, W.Va. (WVVA) One person is dead after a fire in Boomer on Thursday night.



According to release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Dept., the call initially came in as a structure fire with possible entrapment at a home on 'A' Street in Boomer. Sheriff's detectives said units from the Boomer, Smithers, Montgomery, and Gauley Bridge volunteer fire departments all responded.



After suppressing the fire, the detectives said firefighters found the body of a woman inside.



Investigators from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office and Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department also responded.



The woman has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to learn her identity and determine the cause of death. Based on witness statements at the scene, investigators believe the person to be the 53-year-old female known to reside at the home, but this is not confirmed.



"The preliminary results of this investigation do not appear to indicate that this fire was intentionally started," said Sheriff Fridley on Friday, "but it is too early in the investigation to make any final conclusions or determinations as to the exact cause of this fire."

No further information concerning this incident is available for release at this time.