Beckley Walmart to start closing overnight

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Beckley Walmart on Eisenhower Drive will start closing overnight beginning on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

At that time, the store will no longer be open from midnight to 6 a.m. each week. A representative with the MacArthur Walmart said their store will continue to serve customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



At this point, it is unclear how many workers will be laid off as a result of the reduced hours.



The company rolled out a new system for scheduling workers at 650 stores across the U.S. last July. The goal was to improve staffing and levels during peak shopping times.

The decision comes after Walmart was ousted last year as West Virginia's biggest employer by West Virginia United Health System.

