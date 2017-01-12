High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/12 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/12

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

HS Basketball Scores 1/12

Girls

Summers Co 74 James Monroe 33

Westside 79 Mt View 40

Meadow Bridge 36 Valley Fayette 34

Independence 50 Shady Spring 44 OT

Boys

Pikeview 99 Liberty Raleigh 38

Summers Co 17 Greater Beckley 15 PPD due to slick floor

