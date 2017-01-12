$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Princeton

PRINCETON -- The folks at the West Virginia Lottery say a customer bought a $2 million "Match 5" Power Play Powerball lottery ticket on Wednesday at the Smoker Friendly shop in the Princeton Shopping Center on Stafford Drive.

Managers tell WVVA they have a good idea of the identity of the winner, but they're staying mum for the moment.

No one hit the major prize on Wednesday, so the estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is at least $121 million.

It has a cash value of $74.1 million.