$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Princeton - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Princeton

Posted:
By Rick Douglas, Evening Anchor/ Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
(WVVA) -

PRINCETON -- The folks at the West Virginia Lottery say a customer bought a $2 million "Match 5" Power Play Powerball lottery ticket on Wednesday at the Smoker Friendly shop in the Princeton Shopping Center on Stafford Drive.

Managers tell WVVA they have a good idea of the identity of the winner, but they're staying mum for the moment.

No one hit the major prize on Wednesday, so the estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is at least $121 million.

It has a cash value of $74.1 million.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.