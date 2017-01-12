Summers County Sheriff's Department receives trauma units - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Summers County Sheriff's Department receives trauma units

Posted:
SUMMERS COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Summers County Sheriff's Office received a life-saving gift on Thursday.

A total of eight trauma kits were made available to deputies though a grand provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation. 

Deputies will be trained on how to use the kits and will wear them on their belts. The kits are designed to treat severe injuries before emergency medical technicians arrive. 

