Beckley duo looking to lead Concord back to the top

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Ever since they were born Cam Shannon and Stephen Thompson have been playing ball together. The two grew up on the same street, so it was only fitting they played together at Concord. "If someone would've told me this was my future I wouldn't even believe it. Its truly a blessing to play with someone I grew up with my whole entire life. I'm very blessed to have that" said Shannon. "We've been playing together since 6th grade. I know all about Cam Shannon. The chemistry is there, everything is there and we've been best friends ever since" said Thompson.

The pair came through the competitive environment of Beckley basketball. A place full of pressure and expectation that got them ready for the next level. "Its truly an honor to play for Coach Kidd, Brian Nabors, and Gene Nabors. Its just a blessing playing for those guys. They bring a lot of knowledge to the table. They all played college basketball and I learned a lot from them and I'm truly blessed to have that opportunity" said Shannon.

Thompson came to Athens after a brief stint at WV State, and so far it has paid off. As he is 2nd on the team in scoring. "I like where my performance is been but I feel like I can do more to help the team win. My assist to turnover ratio is not as good. I feel like I can get the ball into people's hands without turning the ball over. I can get better on defense as well" said Thompson.

Shannon has been very productive in his 5 years in the program, even though he missed most of 2015 with a knee injury. And he says the early playing time as helped him out in the long run. "I was fortunate to be a part of that so that helped me a lot with having more experience now. So now I'm pretty wise now from playing my freshman and sophomore year. I play a lot of minutes" said Shannon.

The Beckley duo is looking to bring Concord out of the Mountain East cellar, and that is going to come with a lot of hard work. "Mostly our culture. We have to get back to playing our way which is selfless and pass the ball to each other like we know how to do" said Thompson. "Coach is harping defense defense because the offense is doing pretty good. So just working on our defense now" said Shannon.