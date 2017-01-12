Spring League for NFL veterans could make impact on economy

NFL players are set to come to The Greenbrier in April for the new Spring League for veteran free agents.

"So they reached out to us, to our sales team, and they scheduled a site visit and they were very impressed with what they saw. So, quickly they decided they wanted this to be the spot to hold their training," said Habibi Mamone, President of SSCM and Executive Tournament Director of The Greenbrier Classic.

It also helped that The Greenbrier has experience with NFL teams such as the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and New Orleans Saints.

"With the Saints being here and training here, I mean, it's very known throughout the country how incredible our facility is and Coach [Sean] Payton [New Orleans Saints] has always commented on how excellent our fields have been in. So, it just made perfect sense. It was just an easy fit when they came out here and saw it," Mamone said.

The new Spring League allows veterans to come out to The Greenbrier and showcase their talents to potential NFL teams. In addition, it will also provide a boost to the local economy in White Sulphur Springs.

"I think it will be a major impact because number one I've heard and witnessed first hand what the Saints did when they came in here, plus The Greenbrier Classic and what it did for the area, plus the various things in the summertime," Michael Lovell, Be Sweet front end clerk, said.

"I think it'll do nothing but help. It's got to help us because anytime we have activity coming in like that and people want to know what's going on, they'll be interested in the sports activity and they always migrate down to our city, so it will help some of our businesses," added Mayor of White Sulphur Springs, Lloyd Haynes.

The Spring League will take place from April 5th through April 26th. The Spring League is to be run by independent investors with no connection to the NFL and it is for NFL veterans who do not have contracts.

