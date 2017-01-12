Mercer Co. Commission considering drug company lawsuit

In December of last year, McDowell county filed a lawsuit against drug companies for shipping opioids into the area by the thousands. Now, the group of law firms in that case have asked Mercer County to file its own suit...to keep the drug companies in check.

Commissioners in Mercer County are debating whether to take the drug problem into their own hands...by mimicking McDowell County and filing a lawsuit against drug companies like the McKesson Corporation and Cardinal Health.

"We know that in the past 15 years or since the drug problem has come to us that we have continued to see the addiction grow. For us, we were able to look at that and say someone needs to be accountable," says Commissioner Greg Puckett.

On Tuesday, a legal team presented the Mercer County Commission with the lawsuit option. As they work through the details, commissioners do know that taxpayers will not be burdened by the legal action.

"There will be no cost to the county. We will be reaping the benefits if this lawsuit goes through as everybody has been told," says Commission President Gene Buckner.

Commissioners' main concern with the lawsuit is where the money will go. So if there is a settlement or the court case is a win, they want to make sure that funding goes down the right drug treatment avenues.

"We don't want the money to go to all one place where it doesn't help the common citizen that actually has the problem," says Buckner.

"Without curing the disease and preventing and helping people get through that problem, it's going to continue to be a problem and persist in our society," says Commissioner Bill Archer.

Right now, the commission is waiting for Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler to review the details and documents. Mercer County commissioners say they hope to make a decision within the next 10 days or so.

The proposed legal team would include the Chafin law firm, the Bell law firm, the Troy law firm, and Morgan & Morgan. The attorneys told commissioners they plan to approach the Mingo County commission next week with the same proposal.