Raleigh County schools lose more than one million in state funding

BECKLEY (WVVA) Raleigh County schools are bracing for a big financial hit in January.

Due to a loss of population and a decline in coal severance tax revenues, the county is expected to lose 1.1 million dollars in West Virginia aid in 2017.



According to the West Virginia Dept. of Education, a considerable amount of the funding is based on student population. In the last year, Raleigh County has lost 179 students.



WVVA News reached out to several Raleigh County Board members on Wednesday to learn more about how the county will meet the shortfall in the coming year. A couple members said there would be meetings in the coming weeks to decide where those cuts will be made.



Kanawha County Schools recently had to lay off 72 positions after the loss of 731 students.



In an interview with WVVA News on Thursday, Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said Raleigh County had significant population losses in 2017 as a result of a coal decline, especially in the Crab Orchard area.



"We've had a lot of families leave the county. You normally have four percent uncollected taxes on each year's property. This year, that was about 12-15 percent."



New numbers from the West Virginia Dept. of Education also show losses in the surrounding counties. Wyoming County lost 100 students and Fayette County lost 174.



To see how your county stacks up, visit https://zoomwv.k12.wv.us/Dashboard/portalHome.jsp