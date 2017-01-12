New 80 hour underground miner training

Mercer County Technical Education Center is offering a new evening class, that will interest many people in this area.

Registration is open for a 80 hour Underground New Mining Training Course offered for four hours each night, Monday through Thursday.

The 5 week course starts February 6th, so you have a month to register!

For more information or to apply to the training course, stop by the Mercer County Technical Education Center off of Stafford Drive in Princeton, or call 304-425-9551.

