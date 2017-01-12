Bluefield's Randy Lamb passes at 66

Yesterday, our community, unfortunately lost not just your average dance instructor, but a man who brought an appreciation for the arts to the community.

Randy Lamb, most known for the Bluefield Dance Theater, passed away at 66 in a Winston-Salem Hospital.

Randy and his wife, Nancy moved to the Bluefield area in 1974 and immediately began to touch the lives of many young girls. He was not your typical dance instructor, because his teachings went beyond the dance floor. He taught his students poise, teamwork, grace and most importantly self-confidence. His students were confident within themselves and were confident to conquer anything, including the stage.

In addition to the Bluefield Dance Theater, Randy extended his positive effect on multiple generations beyond Mercer County, and kept his hands full with another dance theater in Richlands, Virginia.

Ellen Light, who is a former tap student and good friend said "He was devoted to the community and influenced so many young children." She reflected on his most popular performance, which many looked forward to each holiday season. Light says, “Their annual performance of the Nutcracker was invaluable in educating the youth of our city and an opportunity to see classical ballet is really rare, so we were blessed.”