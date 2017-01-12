Rhodell Mayor: Safe 'possibly' missing after town hall burns

RHODELL (WVVA) There are new details in a fire that took down Rhodell's Town Hall on Monday.



In an interview with WVVA News on Thursday, Mayor Patricia Fortner said a safe that was inside the building at the time of the blaze could not be located immediately after the fire.



Fortner was among the first on the scene Monday after she said she learned of the fire from a neighbor. Upon her arrival around 5:35 a.m., Fortner said she discovered a window pushed out on the first floor and footsteps in the snow leading past the railroad tracks.



"We're hoping that it's there," said Fortner on Thursday regarding the possible whereabouts of the safe. "It's possible we just couldn't get to it under the rubble and everything, but that hasn't been confirmed to me yet."

At this point, Mayor Fortner said the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia Fire Marshal's office.



In the meantime, she has opened up a temporary town hall down across from the Rhodell Post Office. "It is tax season, so unfortunately, we did lose all of that information in the fire. I'll have to see what we can do to rebuild that."



Fortner said the Raleigh County Commission has offered to help with some older chairs and tables to help furnish the building.



