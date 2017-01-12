Officer-involved shooting in Giles County

Investigators say a Giles County deputy was involved in a shooting Thursday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, a private security company contacted fire and police at 7:25 a.m. over a "potential fire at a residence" on Guinea Mountain Road in Pearisburg.

Upon arrival at the burning residence, a firefighter and two deputies encountered a combative male armed with a large knife. The male subject was outside the residence at the time and refused to comply with the verbal commands of the deputies to drop the weapon. Instead, the armed subject began advancing on the deputies.-Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police

Deputies shot the man and he was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. At the request of Giles County Sheriff W.M. Millirons, the investigation is being handled by the Virginia State Police.

