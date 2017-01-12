Officer-involved shooting in Giles County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Officer-involved shooting in Giles County

Posted:
GILES COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

Investigators say a Giles County deputy was involved in a shooting Thursday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, a private security company contacted fire and police at 7:25 a.m. over a "potential fire at a residence" on Guinea Mountain Road in Pearisburg.

Upon arrival at the burning residence, a firefighter and two deputies encountered a combative male armed with a large knife. The male subject was outside the residence at the time and refused to comply with the verbal commands of the deputies to drop the weapon. Instead, the armed subject began advancing on the deputies.-Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police

Deputies shot the man and he was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. At the request of Giles County Sheriff W.M. Millirons, the investigation is being handled by the Virginia State Police.

More stories on WVVA.com

1 hurt in explosion at home in southwest Virginia

3 arrested on meth charges in Greenbrier County

January 2017: murder, child death among Fayette County indictments

W.Va. governor delivers farewell address

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.