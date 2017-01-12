January 2017: murder, child death among Fayette County indictments

More than 40 people have been indicted by the Grand Jury in Fayette County.

Charges include breaking and entering, burglary, death of child by parent,drug offenses, cruelty to animals, kidnapping, and murder.

Gary Gover, 55, is charged with murder in the September shooting death of Johnny Johnston, Jr., 31 of Kincaid. Police say Gover was working as a security guard at a Fayette County mine when the shooting happened. Click here to read a previous report.

Steven Branscome, 41, is charged in the March 2016 stabbing death of inmate Russell Hager, 47, at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex. Click here to read a previous report.

Corte Lawson, Joseph Lawson, and Quauntel Saunders are each charged with murder, conspiracy, and robbery in the November 2014 shooting death of Franklin Borders. Click here to read a previous report.

Below is the full list of indictments:

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FAYETTE COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

The following individuals are to report on Friday, January 20, 2017, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake, Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, West Virginia, at 9:00 a.m., in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment.

Amber N. Adkins 17-F-1 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Robbery in the Second Degree, a felony

Kasey N. Bishop 17-F-2 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Robbery in the Second Degree, a felony

John D. Syner 17-F-3 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Robbery in the Second Degree, a felony

Joshua D. Bohn 17-F-5 Breaking and Entering, a felony; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor

Shannon D. Carte 17-F-9 Third Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor; Fleeing from an Officer on Foot, a misdemeanor

Jamie R. Criser 17-F-11 Kidnapping, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony

David A. Edwards, Jr. 17-F-15 Cruelty to Animals, a felony

Jordan J. Goard 17-F-17 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Robbery in the First Degree, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony

Robert M. Lee 17-F-18 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Robbery in the First Degree, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, a felony (3 counts)

David G. Goodwin 17-F-19 Forgery, a felony; Uttering, a felony; Fraudulent Use of a Bank Conveyance or Access Device, a felony; Fleeing from an Officer in a Vehicle While Showing Reckless Disregard to the Safety of Others, a felony

Brooklyn M. Jarrell 17-F-21 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

James D. Lane 17-F-23 Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony; Escape, a felony; Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, a misdemeanor (2 counts); Obstructing an Officer, a misdemeanor

Jessie Wayne Lopez 17-F-27 Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, a felony (4 counts); Injury to Property, a misdemeanor; Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, a misdemeanor; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, a misdemeanor

Shannon E. Phillips 17-F-29 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Laboratory, a felony

Dennis R. Brooks 17-F-30 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Laboratory, a felony

Christopher M. Shepherd 17-F-31 Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Christopher M. Shepherd 17-F-32 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (5 counts)

Michael A. Shifflett 17-F-33 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

Patrick W. Stone 17-F-35 Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, a felony (2 counts)

Michael S. Thorn 17-F-37 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony

Timothy R. Fischer 17-F-38 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony

Cruso R. Wallace 17-F-39 Third Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage, a misdemeanor

Reggie J. Wriston 17-F-43 Third Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Third Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by Driving with Blood Alcohol Concentration of Eight Hundredths of One Percent or More, a felony; Third Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Unlawfully Taking a Vehicle, a misdemeanor; Reckless Driving, a misdemeanor

Gary L. Gover 17-F-47 Murder, a felony

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FAYETTE COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

The following individuals are to report on Thursday, January 19, 2017, before the Honorable John W. Hatcher, Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, West Virginia, at 1:30 p.m., in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.

