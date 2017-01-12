January 2017: murder, child death among Fayette County indictments

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -
More than 40 people have been indicted by the Grand Jury in Fayette County.
Charges include breaking and entering, burglary, death of child by parent,drug offenses, cruelty to animals, kidnapping, and murder.
Gary Gover, 55, is charged with murder in the September shooting death of Johnny Johnston, Jr., 31 of Kincaid. Police say Gover was working as a security guard at a Fayette County mine when the shooting happened. Click here to read a previous report.
Steven Branscome, 41, is charged in the March 2016 stabbing death of inmate Russell Hager, 47, at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex. Click here to read a previous report.
Corte Lawson, Joseph Lawson, and Quauntel Saunders are each charged with murder, conspiracy, and robbery in the November 2014 shooting death of Franklin Borders. Click here to read a previous report.
Below is the full list of indictments:
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FAYETTE COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
RE: ARRAIGNMENTS
The following individuals are to report on Friday, January 20, 2017, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake, Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, West Virginia, at 9:00 a.m., in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment.
NAME/ INDICTMENT /CHARGE
- Amber N. Adkins 17-F-1 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Robbery in the Second Degree, a felony
- Kasey N. Bishop 17-F-2 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Robbery in the Second Degree, a felony
- John D. Syner 17-F-3 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Robbery in the Second Degree, a felony
- Joshua D. Bohn 17-F-5 Breaking and Entering, a felony; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor
- Shannon D. Carte 17-F-9 Third Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor; Fleeing from an Officer on Foot, a misdemeanor
- Jamie R. Criser 17-F-11 Kidnapping, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony
- David A. Edwards, Jr. 17-F-15 Cruelty to Animals, a felony
- Jordan J. Goard 17-F-17 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Robbery in the First Degree, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony
- Robert M. Lee 17-F-18 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Robbery in the First Degree, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, a felony (3 counts)
- David G. Goodwin 17-F-19 Forgery, a felony; Uttering, a felony; Fraudulent Use of a Bank Conveyance or Access Device, a felony; Fleeing from an Officer in a Vehicle While Showing Reckless Disregard to the Safety of Others, a felony
- Brooklyn M. Jarrell 17-F-21 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
- James D. Lane 17-F-23 Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony; Escape, a felony; Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, a misdemeanor (2 counts); Obstructing an Officer, a misdemeanor
- Jessie Wayne Lopez 17-F-27 Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, a felony (4 counts); Injury to Property, a misdemeanor; Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, a misdemeanor; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, a misdemeanor
- Shannon E. Phillips 17-F-29 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Laboratory, a felony
- Dennis R. Brooks 17-F-30 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Laboratory, a felony
- Christopher M. Shepherd 17-F-31 Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony (3 counts)
- Christopher M. Shepherd 17-F-32 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (5 counts)
- Michael A. Shifflett 17-F-33 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
- Patrick W. Stone 17-F-35 Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, a felony (2 counts)
- Michael S. Thorn 17-F-37 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony
- Timothy R. Fischer 17-F-38 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony
- Cruso R. Wallace 17-F-39 Third Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage, a misdemeanor
- Reggie J. Wriston 17-F-43 Third Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Third Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by Driving with Blood Alcohol Concentration of Eight Hundredths of One Percent or More, a felony; Third Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Unlawfully Taking a Vehicle, a misdemeanor; Reckless Driving, a misdemeanor
- Gary L. Gover 17-F-47 Murder, a felony
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FAYETTE COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
RE: ARRAIGNMENTS
The following individuals are to report on Thursday, January 19, 2017, before the Honorable John W. Hatcher, Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, West Virginia, at 1:30 p.m., in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
NAME /INDICTMENT /CHARGE
- Bryan K. Allen 17-F-4 Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, a felony (5 counts)
- Steven D. Branscome 17-F-6 Murder, a felony
- Matthew C. Buckner 17-F-7 Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, a felony (2 counts); Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian or Person in Position of Trust to a Child, a felony (2 counts)
- Carrie L. Carr 17-F-8 Fraudulent Schemes, a felony; Falsifying Accounts, a felony (3 counts); Cruelty to Animals, a misdemeanor (2 counts)
- Mark A. Cotton 17-F-10 Breaking and Entering, a felony; Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, a felony
- Sherry D. Dodson 17-F-12 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Aiding an Adult in Confinement, a felony (2 counts)
- Shane M. Dodson 17-F-13 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony
- Christopher A. Duncan 17-F-14 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
- Teresa A. Ewing 17-F-16 Burglary, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony
- Michael S. Jackson 17-F-20 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
- Brian R. King 17-F-22 Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, a felony; Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, a misdemeanor; Discharging a Firearm within five hundred feet of a Dwelling, a misdemeanor
- Corte D. Lawson 17-F-24 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Murder, a felony, Robbery in the First Degree, a felony
- Joseph A. Lawson 17-F-25 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Murder, a felony, Robbery in the First Degree, a felony
- Quauntel O. Saunders 17-F-26 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Murder, a felony, Robbery in the First Degree, a felony
- Randy D. Nesselrotte 17-F-28 Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, a felony (3 counts); Domestic Battery, a misdemeanor (3 counts)
- Jeremy R. Stefanik 17-F-34 Fleeing from an Officer in a Vehicle while Showing Reckless Disregard to the Safety of Others, a felony; Fleeing in a Vehicle Causing Property Damage, a misdemeanor (3 counts); Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor; Speeding, a misdemeanor; Failure to Stop at a Stop Light, a misdemeanor; Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, a misdemeanor
- Mark A. Thomas 17-F-36 Third or Subsequent Offense Domestic Battery, a felony (2 counts); Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor; Obstructing an Officer, a misdemeanor
- Michael T. Warrick 17-F-40 Death of a Child by a Parent, Guardian or Custodian or Other Person by Child Abuse, a felony; Child Abuse Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a felony
- Jade R. Warrick 17-F-41 Death of a Child by a Parent, Guardian or Custodian or Other Person by Child Abuse, a felony; Child Neglect Creating a Risk of Serious Bodily Injury, a felony
- James M. Webb, Jr. 17-F-42 Third Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony
- Zack A. Zink 17-F-44 Breaking and Entering, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony
- Zack A. Zink 17-F-45 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony
- Ira H. Shockey 17-F-46 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony