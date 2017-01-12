UPDATE: Illegal drugs seized from southwest Virginia home following explosion

Investigators find illegal drugs in residence where a man was seriously injured during an explosion.

According to the Virginia State Police, "marijuana and an illegal hallucinogenic narcotic" have been removed from the home.

Investigators are still looking into the exact cause of the explosion. The home, located on Old Mabry Place near Hillsville. was severely damaged.

The call came in at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, There were four people inside the house when the explosion occurred. An adult male was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries. A woman and two children were not hurt.

