3 arrested on meth charges in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Deputies arrest three people on meth-making charges Wednesday in Greenbrier County.

The  makeshift methamphetamine lab was discovered in the Crawley area.

John Edward Flack, 38, of Wolf Creek, WV is charged with operating a clandestine methamphetamine lab and being a fugitive from justice. Stacy Lynn Vanmeter, 25, of Crawley, WV is charged with operating a clandestine methamphetamine lab. James Allen Waddell, 28, of Crawley, WV is charged with operating/ attempting to operate a clandestine methamphetamine lab.

Flack, Vanmeter, and Waddell are currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.

The investigation was handled by Cpl. T.C. Webber, Deputy R.M. Lindsey, and Deputy J.F. Kelley with assistance from Parole Officer E.H. Smith and methamphetamine technicians with the West Virginia State Police.

