McDowell Sheriff Gets Funding, but still loses Deputies

In McDowell County.. A Case Of Good News/Bad News.

Some Sheriff's Deputy Jobs Will Be Saved...

... But Not As Many As Had Been Hoped.... The County Commission Announced Its Plan To Find Funding For The Six Deputies Who'd Faced Losing Their Jobs.

But One At-Risk Deputy Already Has Found Another Job.

and A Second Is Looking At Moving To Mercer County.

so... Instead Of Saving Six Positions...

sheriff Martin West Ultimately Is Looking At Preserving Three.

and Blames The Drawn-Out Search For Funding.



Sheriff West added staffing will be a challenge and that he is going to try and keep an evening shift with at least two deputies for as long as he can.