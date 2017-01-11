High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/11 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/11

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball 1/11

Boys

Graham 78 Narrows 30

Pikeview 53 Shady Spring 41

Greenbrier East 77 Mt View 44

Beckley 82 Riverside 37

Fayetteville 44 Charleston Catholic 40

Girls

Pikeview 69 Graham 63

Fayetteville 60 Charleston Catholic 48

Wyoming East 69 Bluefield 50

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.