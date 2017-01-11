Bluefield College Basketball splits at Tennessee Wesleyan - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College Basketball splits at Tennessee Wesleyan

Posted:

Athens, TN

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Basketball teams split an AAC doubleheader at Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday night.

The women fell to the Bulldogs 70-61 in overtime.  The Lady Rams were led by Courtney Kendrick who had 13 points.  With the loss, Bluefield drops to 10-8 overall and 6-5 in the league.

The men got the best of the Bulldogs 81-73 in overtime.  The Rams were led by Teyon Henry who had 22 points.  With the win, Bluefield improves to 9-11 overall and 6-4 in the AAC.

Up next, the two will host Point on Saturday afternoon at the Dome.  The women will tipoff at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.

