Bluefield College Basketball splits at Tennessee Wesleyan

The Bluefield College Basketball teams split an AAC doubleheader at Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday night.

The women fell to the Bulldogs 70-61 in overtime. The Lady Rams were led by Courtney Kendrick who had 13 points. With the loss, Bluefield drops to 10-8 overall and 6-5 in the league.

The men got the best of the Bulldogs 81-73 in overtime. The Rams were led by Teyon Henry who had 22 points. With the win, Bluefield improves to 9-11 overall and 6-4 in the AAC.

Up next, the two will host Point on Saturday afternoon at the Dome. The women will tipoff at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.