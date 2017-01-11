UPDATE: Senior Alert canceled after 80-year-old located

(UPDATE) According to the Virginia State Police, a Senior Alert issued for an 80-year-old woman has been canceled.

Catherine Hemlepp of Winchester, Virginia has been safely located. No other details are known.

The Winchester Police Department is looking for Catherine B. Hemlepp, a white female, 80 years old, 5’ 7”, 150 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing an orange vest and flowered pants.

She is believed to be in danger and was last seen on 01-10-2017 in Fairfax County.

Additional information: Mrs. Hemlepp suffers from a cognitive disorder. She was last seen driving a 2017 Ford Escape, maroon in color, with Pennsylvania license plates WR9679P.

Please contact the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131.

HEMLEPP, CATHERINE, B

Age:80

Sex:FEMALE

Race:WHITE

Hair:BROWN

Eyes:BLUE

Height:5’7”

Weight:150lb.

Missing From:WINCHESTER , Virginia

Missing Since:01-10-17