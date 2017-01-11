Agreement reached to save McDowell County deputy jobs

The McDowell County Commission has reached an agreement with the county's Economic Development Authority to prevent the layoffs of six deputies.

Sheriff Martin West announced the layoffs in early December. However, county commissioners thought they found funding to keep the deputies on the job. During a meeting held on December 20, commissioners approved the use of revenue from a county-owned property that has a coal operation on it. But, according to Sheriff West, an error was made. The Economic Development Authority was not at the meeting and a change to the property’s “deed” cannot be made without its involvement. Some of funding was also earmarked for the McDowell County Ambulance Authority.

Commissioners, the EDA, and the Ambulance Authority reached an agreement on Wednesday. However, it may be too late to avoid staff shortages. According to Sheriff West, one deputy has left to join the Princeton Police, another may find work in Bluefield, and a third is out on worker compensation. Since there is a hiring freeze in place, he will still be down three deputies.