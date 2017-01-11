Greenbrier Valley Theatre after school program offering more than just acting

Kids who never had the opportunity to act, now do.

"The after school program here at Greenbrier Valley Theatre teaches kids from 5 to about 18 all the ins and outs of acting. Our main focus in the spring is to put on showcases where every kid is performing," said Courtney Susman, Greenbrier Valley Theatre Education Director.

But the acting workshop here is about more than just memorizing lines.

"The after school program here is so vital because we teach life lessons like empathy, public speaking skills, communication, as well as problem solving, collaboration. All the things that will come into play when they grow up and apply for jobs and live their life," Susman said.

As someone who was in the program growing up, Courtney Susman can attest to the program from both points of view...

"I was fortunate enough to grow up in the area, so I was actually a kid in the after school program. It's nice being on both sides. As a kid and then as someone who's working with the program, it's quite special," Susman said.

The deadline to register is Friday, January 13th. If you would like to register your child, you can do so by visiting Greenbrier Valley Theatre, visiting their website http://www.gvtheatre.org/, or calling 304-645-3838.