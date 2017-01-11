Greenbrier Valley Theatre after school program offering more tha - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Greenbrier Valley Theatre after school program offering more than just acting

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Kids who never had the opportunity to act, now do.

"The after school program here at Greenbrier Valley Theatre teaches kids from 5 to about 18 all the ins and outs of acting. Our main focus in the spring is to put on showcases where every kid is performing," said Courtney Susman, Greenbrier Valley Theatre Education Director.

But the acting workshop here is about more than just memorizing lines.

"The after school program here is so vital because we teach life lessons like empathy, public speaking skills, communication, as well as problem solving, collaboration. All the things that will come into play when they grow up and apply for jobs and live their life," Susman said.

As someone who was in the program growing up, Courtney Susman can attest to the program from both points of view... 

"I was fortunate enough to grow up in the area, so I was actually a kid in the after school program. It's nice being on both sides. As a kid and then as someone who's working with the program, it's quite special," Susman said. 

The deadline to register is Friday, January 13th. If you would like to register your child, you can do so by visiting Greenbrier Valley Theatre, visiting their website http://www.gvtheatre.org/, or calling 304-645-3838.

    The Mercer County J-ROTC held their 32nd annual Military Ball this evening at the Brushfork Armory. The Corps is comprised of cadets from Bluefield, Princeton, Pikeview and Montcalm High Schools. They enjoyed a night of good times, food, dancing and camaraderie. The program began with the Pikeview's Drill Team performing a precision exercise. Awards were presented to outstanding members from each school...
    Mary Abel, Tannersville oldest resident, turned 100 today. She was born on the RFA farm in 1917 and has lived her entire life there in Tannersville. In her life, she was never married, but she dedicated to her community, the farm, and canning her vegetables. Mary still keeps herself occupied and still quilts at home. One Tannersville resident claims that she has made more quilts than anyone she knows. In her lifetime, Mary has seen and remembers when electricity arrived to her home.
    Christians around the world observed Good Friday today in preparation for Easter this coming Sunday. Wrapping up a series of Holy Week services conducted by the Greater Princeton Ministerial Association, the First United Methodist Church in Princeton wanted to bring to life, and put into perspective the story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ with the community.

