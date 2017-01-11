Marshall's Taylor receives a national award

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

A Marshall forward received a big national honor. Senior Ryan Taylor won the Oscar Robinson player of the week award given out by the US Basketball Writers Association. The Indianapolis native averaged 25 points and 13 rebounds in two wins over Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion and Charlotte last week. He is the first Marshall player ever to win a national player of the week award. Up next the Herd will take on Middle Tennessee tonight in Murfreesboro. Then head to UAB on Saturday afternoon.