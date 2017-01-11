Beckley Boys aiming high in 2017

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

The history of the Beckley Boys basketball program speaks for itself. This year's Flying Eagles team is looking to add another banner to their already decorated rafters. "We've been looking forward to get a state championship since we were little kids and that's been our dream since we were little" said senior Courtney Walton. "The expectation is to win, you know we all want to win and bring it back to Beckley" said senior Tarek Payne.

Just 2-2 so far this season head coach Ronald Kidd says it's still to evaluate what type of team he has. "I wish we'd have played more games you know, but we're doing okay with the amount of games we've played. I think our kids are getting kind of tired of practicing and want to play games" said head coach Ron Kidd.

With plenty of senior presence on the roster the players are fully aware of the pressure to succeed. "Just keep trying to play hard and just keep everybody's spirits up and keep everyone motivated" said Walton.

But that pressure is only making them hungrier to put their own names in the record books. "It's a lot of motivation because I think we haven't won one in like eight years, so it would be special if we won one this year" said Walton. "We got to compete for our coaches, for our town and for everybody in Beckley" said Payne.

To do so there will be many other teams standing in their way, but the team's focus for now is on themselves. "We're worrying about us right now. Everybody we play we know they're going to be up and ready to play us, so we just got to get ourselves ready to play each and every night" said Kidd.