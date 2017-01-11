HOMETOWN HERO: GBV BOARD OF REALTORS

In a tough economy, hunger can be a real concern. In the two Virginias, some people rely on community food pantries to survive.

Every year, the Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors spends the holiday season gathering food and money for those in need. That's why the group was nominated a WVVA 'Hometown Hero.'

"Very exciting, very honored, very humbling. We really do appreciate the nomination that's for sure," says Robert Bittinger, with the GBV Board of Realtors.

Bittinger is grateful. For the past six years, Bittinger and the Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors have had a busy Christmas season...filling food pantries across Greenbrier and Monroe counties.

"There are people in our local community that have needs and I think sometimes we like to think we don't have that in our area, but we do," says Terry Baker.

Each year, realtors volunteer their time for the "Feed the Need" community food drive. They set up at local food stores to ask for money and donations. This year, the hard work paid off...more than 1300 food items sent to local food pantries and about $6,000 to help cover pantry costs.

"Just seeing the results of what we do and how we touch folks, to see the smiling faces and hear the stories...trust me, it really makes you feel good," says Bittinger.

For board members, the decision to start the drive and keep it going every year is an easy one. They say in tough economic times, a meal and a helping hand can make all the difference.

"With senior citizens sometimes it really comes down to do I purchase medicine or do I purchase food, and of course, utilities seem to always be increasing as well. So we just felt that there was a real need, and by talking to some of the agents with the Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors we just thought this would be a great program to do," says Bittinger.

