W.Va. governor delivers farewell address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) More than six years ago, Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin (D) was sworn-in to finish term of then-Gov. Joe Manchin.



After winning a special election and later, in 2012, a four-year term, he led West Virginia through one of the most tumultuous periods in the state's history; an exodus of coal jobs, a rise in prescription pill abuse, a water crisis, and a devastating Derecho and flood.



While there were losses, there were also gains as he pointed out his his farewell address on Wednesday: an unprecedented push back on the infiltration of prescription pills and the welcoming of new industries into the state.



"Since 2011, West Virginia has seen more than $15 billion in new investments, spanning 275 projects. We have welcomed more than 60 new companies and secured 2015 competitive expansion projects."



The Democrat, who served for decades in the West Virginia Senate, also recalled some tough times during his more than six years in office.



"West Virginia has experienced more than its share of disasters during my time as your Governor. This historic flooding, the Derecho, Hurricane Sandy, Winter Storms Thor and Jonas and the water crisis. Through it all, we have gone stronger, we have improved our emergency response capabilities and we have strengthened public safety."



The outgoing governor's address came on the same day he laid out his version of the 2017-18 budget, including tax increases to close a nearly four million dollar hole in the state budget.



"As part of tough decisions during tough economic times, we have cut more than $600 million from our budget in the past five years. While we continue to hope that the coal industry will rebound, that hasn't happened quickly and it likely won't ever return to the levels we once saw."



As he left the podium for the last time, Gov. Tomblin paid tribute to his staff and supporters, asking them to continue the work started under his administration.



"When I became your Governor, I said that we must put West Virginia first. That's what we have done. And I encourage you to continue working together out of that deep devotion to our beloved state in the coming year and beyond."



Gov.-elect Jim Justice will be sworn in on Monday, January 16, 2017, at 1 p.m. on the Capitol's South Plaza.