RECALL: Utility vehicles recalled after 2014 death of 14-year-old

Authorities are still investigating the accident that killed four Thursday.More >>
Authorities are still investigating the accident that killed four Thursday.More >>
Representatives from the United States' five service academies will gather in Wytheville on Saturday.More >>
Representatives from the United States' five service academies will gather in Wytheville on Saturday.More >>
Christians around the world observed Good Friday today in preparation for Easter this coming Sunday. Wrapping up a series of Holy Week services conducted by the Greater Princeton Ministerial Association, the First United Methodist Church in Princeton wanted to bring to life, and put into perspective the story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ with the community.More >>
Christians around the world observed Good Friday today in preparation for Easter this coming Sunday. Wrapping up a series of Holy Week services conducted by the Greater Princeton Ministerial Association, the First United Methodist Church in Princeton wanted to bring to life, and put into perspective the story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ with the community.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A bill to give non-violent offenders a second chance at employment is waiting for Governor Jim Justice's signature.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A bill to give non-violent offenders a second chance at employment is waiting for Governor Jim Justice's signature.More >>
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt told dozens of Pennsylvania coal miners Thursday that the "regulatory assault" on their industry is over, and that the environment can be protected without hurting business.More >>
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt told dozens of Pennsylvania coal miners Thursday that the "regulatory assault" on their industry is over, and that the environment can be protected without hurting business.More >>
Friday morning, Appalachian Service Project dedicated 6 new homes to flood victims.More >>
Friday morning, Appalachian Service Project dedicated 6 new homes to flood victims.More >>
A new state law authorizes school nurses and other trained and authorized personnel at West Virginia schools to administer drugs to counteract opioid overdoses by students without having to first contact parents.More >>
A new state law authorizes school nurses and other trained and authorized personnel at West Virginia schools to administer drugs to counteract opioid overdoses by students without having to first contact parents.More >>