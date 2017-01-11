RECALL: Utility vehicles recalled after 2014 death of 14-year-old

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 1000 off-road utility vehicles (UTV) due to the lack of seat belts.

The recall involves 1,100 Bad Boy XTO and Bone Collector XTO models sold by Textron Specialized Vehicles, Inc. nationwide between November 2010 and June 2013.

The vehicles were sold in camouflage, black, white, forest green, flame red, and patriot blue and the brand and model name are printed on the side and front panels. The recalled vehicles have serial numbers ranging from 8000020 through 8004934. The serial number is located on the steering column connected to the wheel.--U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Affected customers need to contact Textron Specialized Vehicles at 855-738-3711 (M-F from 8a-5p EST) or an authorized dealer in order to have seat belts installed free of charge.

According to the CPSC, "a 14-year-old male passenger died in Toombs County, Georgia in 2014 and, in a separate rollover incident, an adult male operator suffered a serious leg injury."

The recalled utility vehicles were sold at Bad Boy dealers nationwide from November 2010 through June 2013 for between $13,200 and $14,200 and manufactured in the United States.

