Tomblin to deliver farewell address at Capitol

West Virginia Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin plans to deliver his farewell address following six years in office on Wednesday afternoon before a joint session of the state Senate and House of Delegates.

The 64-year-old Tomblin, a Democrat, has to leave after two terms.

The longtime West Virginia Senate President became acting governor after Gov. Joe Manchin, another Democrat, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010.

Tomblin won a special election as governor the following year and was elected to a full four-year term in 2012.

He has said that attracting business was the priority of his six-year administration, which has faced both a national recession and coal industry downturn.

He will be followed by Democratic Gov.-elect Jim Justice, whose inauguration is scheduled Monday.

