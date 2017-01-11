Raleigh County dog to be put down following W.Va. Supreme Court ruling

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) The fate of a Mount Hope dog at the center of a storm of controversy is reaffirmed by the West Virginia Supreme Court on Friday.



In an unanimous decision issued on January 6, 2017, the justices upheld a decision in Raleigh County Circuit Court to have the dog 'Jasper' put down.



The canine's legal fight started in 2015, when the state filed a petition to have the dog euthanized after claims by two parents that the dog bit two girls, aged four and eight, on three separate occasions in 2015.



The parents alleged that the final attack in March of 2015 resulted in substantial injury to one girl's arm.' (See picture)



As a result of those injuries, a Raleigh County magistrate judge ordered for the canine to be put down and the decision was appealed to Raleigh County Circuit Court, where it was upheld. That decision was reaffirmed by the West Virginia Supreme Court in January.

Following the high court's decision, it will be up to the Beckley-Raleigh County Animal Shelter, where the dog has been housed, to have the canine euthanized.

In a 2015 interview with WVVA News, an attorney for the shelter said the dog has been on good behavior since its arrival that August. The attorney said the shelter even had a trainer come in to evaluate the dog.



According to a GoFundme.org site set up for Jasper, more than $2,000 has been raised to go toward the dog's legal expenses. http://www.gofundme.com/SaveJasperHSRC

