Raleigh County dog to be put down following W.Va. Supreme Court ruling

A new state law authorizes school nurses and other trained and authorized personnel at West Virginia schools to administer drugs to counteract opioid overdoses by students without having to first contact parents.More >>
The Trump administration is dropping a lawsuit against North Carolina after the state moved to undo its "bathroom bill."More >>
Police are investigating a shooting this morning in Raleigh County.More >>
WVVA has confirmed that four people have died in this accident, that's according to the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management.More >>
As the Easter holiday approaches politicians are taking advantage of the break and meeting with constituents including Senator Joe Manchin.More >>
Churches are sacred ground for most people, a place of worship and prayer. But on Thursday, one Raleigh County church finds itself at the center of an unspeakable crime, the subject of decades-old fight to find Cherise Gwinn Stephens, who disappeared almost 24 years ago.More >>
After weeks of public speculation about their relationship, the couple announced Tuesday they plan to end their 10-year marriage with a divorce.More >>
Senator Manchin visited Monroe County Thursday, first making a stop in Peterstown at Hometown Restaurant.More >>
