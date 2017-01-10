West Virginia Men upset #1 Baylor - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia Men upset #1 Baylor

Posted:

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia mens basketball team rolled past #1 Baylor on Tuesday night in Morgantown 89-68.  The Mountaineers were led by Nathan Adrian who had 22 points and 6 rebounds.  Javon Carter also had 17 points and 7 assists.  The gold and blue forced 29 turnovers on the night.  WVU improves to 14-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12.  Up next, the Mountaineers will travel to Texas at 4 pm.

