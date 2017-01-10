Virginia Tech evens ACC record against Syracuse

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech mens basketball team evened its ACC record with a 83-73 win over Syracuse. The Hokies were led by Zach Leday who had 22 points and 6 rebounds. Justin Bibbs also chipped in with 13 points. Tech improves to 13-3 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. Up next, the Hokies will host Notre Dame on Saturday at 2 pm.