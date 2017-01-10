Virginia Tech evens ACC record against Syracuse - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia Tech evens ACC record against Syracuse

Posted:

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech mens basketball team evened its ACC record with a 83-73 win over Syracuse.  The Hokies were led by Zach Leday who had 22 points and 6 rebounds.  Justin Bibbs also chipped in with 13 points.  Tech improves to 13-3 overall and 2-2 in the ACC.  Up next, the Hokies will host Notre Dame on Saturday at 2 pm.

