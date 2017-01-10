High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/10 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/10

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 1/10

Boys

Oak Hill 58 Wyoming East 50

Westside 85 Liberty Raleigh 32

Pikeview 62 James Monroe 53

Nicholas Co 94 Midland Trail 89

Fayetteville 72 Webster Co 53

Girls

Greenbrier East 88 James Monroe 43

Westside 73 Pikeview 52

