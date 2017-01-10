Urbana sweeps Concord Basketball - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Urbana sweeps Concord Basketball

Posted:

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Urbana Basketball teams came into Athens on Tuesday night and swept Concord taking both the Womens and Mens games.

The Lady Blue Knights knocked off the Mountain Lions 82-73.  Concord was led by Danielle Catron who had 22 points.  The Mountain Lions drops to 2-10 overall and 1-7 in the Mountain East

The Men fell to Urbana 73-71.  The Mountain Lions were led by Stephen Thompson who had 20 points.  Concord falls to 5-9 overall and 1-7 in the league.

Up next, both teams will head to Wheeling Jesuit on Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.