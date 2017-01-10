Urbana sweeps Concord Basketball

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Urbana Basketball teams came into Athens on Tuesday night and swept Concord taking both the Womens and Mens games.

The Lady Blue Knights knocked off the Mountain Lions 82-73. Concord was led by Danielle Catron who had 22 points. The Mountain Lions drops to 2-10 overall and 1-7 in the Mountain East

The Men fell to Urbana 73-71. The Mountain Lions were led by Stephen Thompson who had 20 points. Concord falls to 5-9 overall and 1-7 in the league.

Up next, both teams will head to Wheeling Jesuit on Saturday.